Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Moovly Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Moovly Media has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Moovly Media Company Profile
