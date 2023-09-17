Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Moovly Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Moovly Media has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

