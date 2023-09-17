Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Movella in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Movella in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Movella Price Performance

MVLA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 337,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,510. Movella has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Movella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Movella in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Movella in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

