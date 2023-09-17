Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 117,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 160,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.27 million, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NATR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $197,390.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 312,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 50,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

