New Hampshire Trust Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 30.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.99 and a 200-day moving average of $242.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

