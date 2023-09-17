New Hampshire Trust Purchases 118 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

