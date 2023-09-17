NFT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

