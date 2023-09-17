Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Niterra Stock Performance
Shares of Niterra stock remained flat at $11.75 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Niterra has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $11.75.
About Niterra
