Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 4,145,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

