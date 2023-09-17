Norway Savings Bank Has $882,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.49. 71,103,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,968,188. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,071.96, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

