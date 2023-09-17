Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Performance

NVFY stock remained flat at $2.44 during midday trading on Friday. 10,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nova LifeStyle has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 105.77% and a negative return on equity of 156.70%. The business had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

