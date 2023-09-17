NULS (NULS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.59 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $812,964.82 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,744,811 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

