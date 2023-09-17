NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

