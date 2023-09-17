OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $61.02 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $61.02 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00033946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

