Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ontrak by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Ontrak by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 26,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Ontrak has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 526.41% and a negative net margin of 341.04%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.