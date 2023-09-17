Orchid Price Tops $0.0636 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and $13.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06663922 USD and is down -19.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $23,986,684.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

