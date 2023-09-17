Ordinals Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.64 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00014358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $79.86 million and $16.64 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.40508616 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $12,216,565.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

