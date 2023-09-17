Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,660,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 17,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. 4,442,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,637,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 183,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

