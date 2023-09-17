Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,660,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 17,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. 4,442,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,637,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.03.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
