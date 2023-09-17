Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

OXUS stock remained flat at $11.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542. Oxus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.13 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

About Oxus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXUS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,862 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 661.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 128,556 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Featured Stories

