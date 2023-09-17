Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance
OXUS stock remained flat at $11.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542. Oxus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.13 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.
Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About Oxus Acquisition
Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.
