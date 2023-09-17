Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 14,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

