Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Short Interest Update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after buying an additional 713,728 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 62,256 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,394. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 7.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

