Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $385,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 64.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in PulteGroup by 125.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,886,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,498. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

