Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $262,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

United States Steel Price Performance

X traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $30.68. 8,540,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,907. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

