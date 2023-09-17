Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. 6,855,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,631. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

