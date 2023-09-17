Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 15.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $70,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Airbnb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.75. 74,788,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,011,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,196,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

