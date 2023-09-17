Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,508,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 299,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.95. 16,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.