Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 9,569.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PNBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Patriot National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 5.97%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

