Pax Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $490.98 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $490.98 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005541 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 492,639,163 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

