Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $490.31 million and $3.73 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005423 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 492,639,163 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

