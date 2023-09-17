Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% annually over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -9.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

PEB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

