Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of PHVS traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $20.25. 22,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

