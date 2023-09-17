Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of PEV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 57,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Phoenix Motor has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.85.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 282.66% and a negative return on equity of 121.81%.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.