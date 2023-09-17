Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Up 24.7% in August

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Northland Securities raised their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 1,281,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

