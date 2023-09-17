Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 437.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 203,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 835,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. Research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

