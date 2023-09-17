Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 437.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 203,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 835,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. Research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

