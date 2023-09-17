Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Up 58.1% in August

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pintec Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pintec Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pintec Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pintec Technology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 48,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,884. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Pintec Technology has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

