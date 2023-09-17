Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.