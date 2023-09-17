Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 9,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.31. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product pipeline includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator that is in phase I clinical trial; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and INT230-6 for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.