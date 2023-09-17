PotCoin Trading Down 78.5% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 79.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $11.48 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 78.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00239744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

