Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.17. 370,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $939.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

