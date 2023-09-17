Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 696,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,076. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 163.24% and a negative net margin of 192.10%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

