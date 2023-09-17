Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in August

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLPC

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.88. 56,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $184.82.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 311.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 121.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.