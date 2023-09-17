Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.11

Prom (PROM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00015439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $75.08 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.9371587 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,723,736.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

