QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $113.14. 12,247,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,668. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.