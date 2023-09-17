Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,479,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 1,714,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 991.8 days.
Ratch Group Public Stock Performance
Ratch Group Public stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Ratch Group Public has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.13.
About Ratch Group Public
