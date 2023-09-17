Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Tops $193.09 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $193.09 million and $3.55 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,982,414,575 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

