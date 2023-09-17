Regal Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 611,581 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 304.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 812,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,581 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 13.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 113,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 58,969 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 116,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,784,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFLV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 218,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

