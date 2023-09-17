Regal Wealth Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 476,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

