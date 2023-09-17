Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $495.81. The stock had a trading volume of 725,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.73 and a 200 day moving average of $462.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

