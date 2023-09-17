Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 963,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.6 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RNECF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 5,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

