Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 2,552,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.4 days.
Resona Stock Performance
RSNHF remained flat at $6.14 during midday trading on Friday. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $6.14.
About Resona
