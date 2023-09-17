Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 2,552,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.4 days.

Resona Stock Performance

RSNHF remained flat at $6.14 during midday trading on Friday. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

