Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 365 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.33.

Get Rotork alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rotork

Rotork Price Performance

About Rotork

RTOXF stock remained flat at $3.79 during trading on Friday. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.